Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts reports to Parliament

Ulviyya Shahin

Today, the session of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly is being held, Azernews reports.

An issue has been included in the agenda of the session.

This is the report on the activities of the Chamber of Accounts in 2023.

The report is presented by the Chairman of the Chamber, Vugar Gulmammadov.

In 2023, 41 external state financial control audits and analytical activities were conducted by the Chamber of Accounts. This was given in the report on the previous activities of the Chamber.

According to the document, 5 of these audits were efficiency audits, 5 were financial audits, and 31 were compliance audits.

The entities covered by the audit measures include: 1 state body of the highest category, 11 central executive authorities, 1 other state body, 8 organisations under central executive authorities' jurisdiction, 10 public legal entities, 5 institutions owned by the state and with state ownership (share), 1 university, 3 funds, and 1 other legal entity.

The audits covered the regions of Baku (33 audits), Sumgayit, Qusar, Agsu, Ismayilli, Agdash, Gabala, Balakan, Salyan, Neftchala, Lankaran, Samukh, Ganja, Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Agdam, Jabrayil, Nakhchivan, and Ordubad (7 audits), as well as Chini (1 audit).