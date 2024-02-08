People in Baku celebrate Ilham Aliyev's victory in presidential election

By Konul Mammadova

On the streets of Baku, people are celebrating Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the US-based Oracle Advisory Group organization, some 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election.

The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The organization reported that Zahid Oruj received 1.8 percent of the votes, Fazil Mustafa received 1.5 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.2 percent, Razi Nurullayev received 0.9 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.4 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.3 percent.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.