Voting has begun in Moldova for the extraordinary presidential election of the President of Azerbaijan. A polling station established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the capital, Chisinau, has opened, Azernews reports.

100 citizens of Azerbaijan are registered at the polling station.

All conditions for free voting have been created at the polling station.

Observers are watching the process.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, a presidential candidate from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, a presidential candidate from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, a presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan People's Front Party, Gudrat, a presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and self-nominated Fuad Aliyev are competing.

The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.

The elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these polling stations.

190 international media organisations took part in the elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as international observers.

On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.