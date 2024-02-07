Council head says elections in Azerbaijan can be example for Russia

By Konul Mammadova

Voter turnout is high in precinct No. 4 of Sabail constituency No. 7, which is located at the State Administration Academy under the President of Azerbaijan.

Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian Federation Council, told journalists after visiting the polling station.

"We see a lot of people with optimistic faces. They have faith in the future. People want to make their choice in favour of progress, in favour of a modern, sovereign Azerbaijan that will bring positive results for everyone," he stressed.

According to him, today's elections in Azerbaijan can be an example for Russia: "Russia is also preparing for March elections, and we (observers) will gain some experience from Baku."

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, who was nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, the presidential candidate of the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat, the presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and Fuad Aliyev, who was nominated by himself, are fighting.