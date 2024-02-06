Observers from 89 countries to monitor presidential elections in Azerbaijan: CEC

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov received the delegation led by the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Zhang Ming, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan to monitor the extraordinary presidential elections in the Azerbaijani Republic to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

The Chairman of the CEC gave detailed information to the guests about the candidates who will compete in the elections, as well as the number of voters and established polling stations in Azerbaijan, and the conditions created for voters and observers.

Panahov pointed out that the elections will be held in our liberated territories for the first time. He noted that more than 22,000 voters will vote in the 26 polling stations created in those areas. Also, three organisations applied to conduct an "exit poll" in the elections, one of them is the Oracle Advisory Group organisation of the USA.

He said that all opportunities have been created for voters, and web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations. On the day of the election, it will be possible to follow the process at those polling stations online.

The Chairman added that 790 international observers, representing 72 international organisations, have been accredited to monitor the election process, and they are citizens of 89 countries.