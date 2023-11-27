President Ilham Aliyev examines conditions created at Training Center of national judo teams [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created at the Training Center of the national judo teams after major overhaul in Baku.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev briefed the head of state on the conditions created at the Training Center.

The repair and construction works were completed in November this year. The total area of the sport facility is 2.2 hectares.

The Center has a big dojo for women and juniors. A total of 60 judokas can train there at the same time.

The head of state got acquainted with the conditions created in the main building. Its dojo offers conditions for training of 100 senior and junior male judokas at the same time. The center was provided with judo mats, which are up to International Judo Federation standards. The center has a 28-bed hotel section, medical station, physiotherapy and massage rooms.







