Five days ago, Azerbaijan fully secured its sovereignty - Azerbaijan President

Five days ago, Azerbaijan fully secured its sovereignty, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

"Whereas three years ago, as a result of the second Garabagh war, we ended the occupation and on April 23 of this year we fully restored our territorial integrity by establishing a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin, five days ago, we fully secured our sovereignty.

As a result of the anti-terrorist measures implemented within 24 hours, actually even less than that, the Armenian army that had been illegally stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan surrendered, accepted our conditions, and thus Azerbaijan has fully secured its state sovereignty," President Ilham Aliyev said.