Another anti-Azerbaijani statement by Canadian Foreign Minister

The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed deep indignation at yet another anti-Azerbaijani statement by the Canadian Foreign Minister, Azernews reports, citing Community.

Canadian diplomacy, which speaks of the principle of "self-determination", has actually put itself in a ridiculous position.

"Does Canada, which today is hastily sending a delegation across the ocean to the European Union mission in Armenia, plans to open an embassy in Armenia in the near future, not know that even Armenia itself does not touch the principle of "self-determination" after the Patriotic War of 2020?

If Canada is so much in favor of the principle of "self-determination", let it first start with itself and give independence to its province, where the sense of independence is very strong.

We demand from Canada to stop making statements against Azerbaijan and not to interfere in the internal affairs of our country," the message reads.