The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent flour and medical supplies to Armenians living in Garabagh, according to Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC's Baku representative office. The ICRC vehicles have been traveling through both Lachin and Aghdam roads to deliver the necessary aid, Azernews reports.

"This is the first time that the ICRC has used both roads simultaneously to deliver cargo," Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC's Baku representative office, told media.

According to her, the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) pass through Aghdam and Lachin roads and deliver humanitarian goods to people: "This is flour and medical supplies. We are very happy that the decision-makers reached a consensus. We hope that this humanitarian consensus will support the continued delivery of necessary aid to people.”

The ICRC has been working to provide aid and assistance to those in need around the world, and its efforts to deliver aid to Armenians in Garabagh are a testament to its commitment to helping those affected by conflict and armed violence.

Since December of last year, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has evacuated more than 800 patients to health facilities in Armenia through the Lachin road, said Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC's Baku representative office.

According to her, more than 80 medical evacuations have been carried out since last December: "As a result, more than 800 patients and their companions were evacuated."