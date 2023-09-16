President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Libya's Presidential Council Chairman

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al-Menfi due to major casualties, following floods in the country.

The letter reads:

His Excellency,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in your country.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the friendly people of Libya, and wish the injured recovery as well as the soonest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 September 2023