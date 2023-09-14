Azerbaijani delegation attends international forum in Korea

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the Head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Economy Ministry Mammad Abbasbeyli visited Korea, Azernews reports.

As part of the trip, the delegation participated in the First Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Commonwealth of Independent States - Korea Fair Trade Commission Leaders’ Summit ("ASEAN-CIS-KFTC" Enforcers Summit) and the 12th Seoul International Competition Forum.

During the event, attended by about 50 representatives from different countries, the head of the State Service made a presentation about the activities of the organization, especially the measures implemented in the field of institutional reform, quality infrastructure, and consumer protection to improve the legislative framework in the field of competition and public procurement in the country.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Korean business community and discussed the importance of creating a competitive environment for businesses. They also discussed ways to promote consumer protection and increase transparency in public procurement.

The visit was an important step in strengthening the relationship between Azerbaijan and Korea. It is hoped that the two countries will continue to work together to promote fair competition and consumer protection.