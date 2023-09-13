No solution to problems unless Aghdam-Khankendi road is fully functional

Abbas Ganbay

After prolonged pressures and insignificant delays, the Aghdam-Khankendi road finally delivered food aid to the Armenian minority in Khankendi, which is under the control of the separatist regime. However, for now, this can be considered both the first step and a partial solution to the problem. Because we are talking about the food truck sent by the Russian Red Cross committee. The truck with 40 tons of flour sent by the Azerbaijani side is still waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

This empirically shows once again that the food problem in Garabagh can be provided through the Aghdam-Khankendi road. However, separatists and certain forces that support them, including Armenia, deliberately exaggerate and dramatize this issue.

Commenting on the issue to AZERNEWS, political expert Matin Mammadli assessed the delivery of food from Russia to Khankendi as a positive event.

"Finally, Armenians had to accept the food cargo sent by Russia. Of course, the first delivery of food via the Agdam-Khankendi road is a positive event. This should be considered as a step towards the use of the road. However, I think that this does not mean the solution to all problems. In other words, the cars full of food cargo sent by Azerbaijan are still waiting."

According to the expert, the Aghdam-Khankendi road should be fully functional. Otherwise: "If the Aghdam-Khankendi road is not fully operational, it is impossible to talk about a complete solution to the problems. However, in any case, the entry of the food truck sent by Russia into Khankendi is a positive step. Azerbaijan, of course, considers the Armenian minority living in Garabagh as its citizens, and at the same time is interested in their reintegration into Azerbaijani society. Therefore, Azerbaijan will try to take concrete steps to solve the problems of the Armenian minority living in the region," M. Mammadli said.

The political analyst also noted that while Armenia accepts the cargo from Russia, denying the food aid sent from Azerbaijan shows its selective approach to the issue and its tendency to always escalate conflict.

If a food truck sent from Russia is accepted in Khankendi, logically, a food truck sent from Azerbaijan should also be accepted. Because there is no problem here. It's just that the Armenian state and Armenian society do not approach issues logically. It is not known how long their illogical, irrational approach will last. I can only point out that the Armenians do not have the opportunity to maneuver so much. I believe that in the end, they will have to accept the trucks sent by Azerbaijan.

Metin Mammadli, while talking about the issue of the complete restoration of Garabagh, also noted that more drastic measures will be taken against the separatist regime.

As the assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, recently noted, Azerbaijan will not accept the existence of a gray zone within the territory of the country. I believe that in the near future, the state of Azerbaijan will establish its entire sovereignty in Garabagh.