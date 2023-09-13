Sabina Aliyeva has been elected Asian Ombudsman Association's vice-president

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva was elected vice-president of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Azernews reports with reference to the Ombudsman's Office.

The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the General Assembly of the AOA in Kazan, Tatarstan.

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their trust.

Sabina Aliyeva also emphasized the important role of the ombudsman institution in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms. One of the main topics she touched upon in her speech was the effective platform created by the AOA for dialogue and interaction between ombudsman offices.

In the end, Sabina Aliyeva invited members of the association to share their best experiences in the field of human rights protection and support each other in improving their professional activities.