Azerbaijan Army's positions subjected to fire in Nakhchivan direction

Rena Murshud

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

On September 12, from 09:45 to 10:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali district using various caliber weapons several times fired at the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry noted that the Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.