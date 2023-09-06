Abbas Ganbay

The tentacle of the Armenian cuttlefish caught in yet another lie and manipulation about Azerbaijan and Israel has been grasped tenaciously by rabbis all around the world. More than 1,500 rabbis from across the United States recently signed a letter in support of accepting refugees, demonstrating the American Jewish community's commitment to the safety and dignity of those in need. The big news is that similarly, rabbis from around the world are uniting to speak out against the demonization of Azerbaijan and the use of the Holocaust theme by Armenian propaganda.

With the web of Armenian lies on the global map, since May 2023, pro-Armenian activists in Israel have been disseminating left-liberal materials in Israeli and Jewish-American media outlets calling for the withdrawal of support for Azerbaijan. The main argument is that Jews, who survived the Holocaust, are now allegedly becoming "complicit in the genocide" of Armenians in Garabagh. Thus, there is an attempt to put pressure on the Israeli leadership to abandon its military-strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

The Armenian lobby in the United States is a diverse coalition of individuals and groups seeking to influence US foreign policy in favor of Armenia, Armenians, or Armenian politics. The lobby's main goal is for the United States to recognize the Armenian genocide, but it has not been able to fully exert its influence, as the Turkish lobby has until recently successfully lobbied against it.

In the US, the Armenian lobby is formed almost exclusively by domestic organizations such as the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian Assembly of America, the largest and most influential Armenian-American organization in the US, engaged in public affairs (to sow lies) and government relations (to have pressure in promoting the Armenian agenda).

These organizations have similar pro-Armenian lobbying goals, which are mainly to improve US relations with Armenia in terms of aid (propaganda), block aid to Turkiye and Azerbaijan, and the ultimate goal of recognizing the Armenian genocide. The influence of the Armenian lobby can be judged by its concentration in a few congressional districts, such as California's 30th congressional district. According to the 2000 census, one-third of the Armenian-American community lived in just 5 districts in the 106th Congressional District.

The Armenian lobby in Israel continues to pressure the Israeli leadership to abandon friendly relations with Azerbaijan in their agenda of propaganda about the alleged "genocide of Armenians in Garabagh", as well as to abandon military-strategic partnership and economic partnership. The Armenian lobby is not a decree for Israel and Azerbaijan.

Turkiye, a close ally of Azerbaijan, called on Yerevan to "stop provocations" against Baku and focus on peace talks and cooperation with its neighbor. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also called for "an immediate halt to any military action", adding that "there can be no military solution to the conflict". Russia also expressed "extreme concern" over the intensified fighting, while the European Council said it was "ready to make efforts to prevent further escalation."

Rabbi Zsolt Balla of Saxony, Germany, joined a group of influential rabbis around the world in condemning the demonization of Azerbaijan and the use of the Holocaust theme by Armenian propaganda.

"I join my fellow rabbis and share their opinion that using the Holocaust theme as a tool to demonize Azerbaijan and distort the situation in the region is wrong," Balla said in a post on his Facebook page.

Balla's statement was in response to a joint statement by the Rabbinical Council of America, the Rabbinical Centre of Europe, and the Conference of European Rabbis condemning the use of the Holocaust as a propaganda tool in the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenians are digging a deep hole for themselves. The statement notes that the Holocaust should never be used as a tool to demonize any people and that using the Holocaust as a propaganda tool is an insult to the memory of the millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Balla's statement is significant because he is the first rabbi to be appointed to military service in Germany in almost a century. His appointment is seen as a symbol of the resurgence of Jewish life in Germany, as well as evidence of the country's commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and extremism. Balla's announcement is a reminder that the Holocaust should never be used as a propaganda tool and that it is the responsibility of all people to ensure that the memory of the Holocaust is respected and honored.

On 25 August 2023, Baku-based Rabbi Zamir Isayev posted a video message on his Facebook page addressed to all Jews around the world in Hebrew and English. In the first two days, major Jewish media not only published the text of the message but also supported it.

The video message provided documentary evidence that Azerbaijan's accusation of "genocide of Armenians in Garabagh" is pure fiction. It also called on Jews around the world to oppose the demonization of Azerbaijan and the use of the Holocaust theme by Armenian propaganda.

The Armenian Diaspora will swiftly implode, Heidaiwing-style, around the world, as the lies of the pro-Armenian authorities and their patrons collapse in a short time, in their anti-Islamic, anti-Semitic, as well as anti-Turkic statements.

To understand how widespread the hatred towards representatives of Jewish nationality is, it is enough to look at statistics. According to a 2014 survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), about 58 percent of Armenians experience anti-Semitism and similar prejudices. The figures show that Armenia is the second most anti-Semitic country in Europe and the third in the world after the Middle East and North Africa.

Israel has not officially recognized the "armenian genocide". This issue has been repeatedly raised in the Israeli Knesset, but each time the adoption of a relevant resolution was postponed.