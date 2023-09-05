Convoy with 40 tons of flour awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for eighth day in a row

The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Garabagh has been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the eighth day already, Azernews reports.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

The representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society presented the quality certificate of the cargo they brought to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan. At present, negotiations are being continued for the delivery of the cargo to persons of Armenian descent.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organised the delivery of food to meet the needs of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, some provocateurs linked to the separatist clique have blocked the road on the Aghdam-Khankendi road and not allowed the convoy to deliver the food to Khankendi.