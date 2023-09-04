Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani Army

Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense (MoD).

MoD noted that from September 2 at 9:15 p.m., to September 3, at 01:45 a.m., units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions in the direction of the settlements of Gunashli of the Basarkechyar district and Martiros of the Pashali district intermittently fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlements of Astaf of the Dashkesan district and Shada of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions", the ministry added.