Ombudswoman speaks of Armenian football players detained for mocking flag of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva spoke about a meeting with Armenian football players detained for disrespecting the flag of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ombudswoman said that Azerbaijan, as always, complies with all the norms and principles of its obligations, and acts accordingly.

"The detained Armenian football players said they regret their actions and expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani government. According to them, they were forced to commit this act by the club's management and coaches. This is another clear evidence of the Azerbaijanophobic policy. We always draw the attention of our colleagues to this. Unfortunately, this still happens," Sabina Aliyeva told.

Recall that three Armenians who mocked the Azerbaijani flag earlier were detained at the Lachin checkpoint on August 28.

In some mass media and on various pages on social networks, videos were distributed in 2021 in which Armenian football players committed offensive acts against the national flag of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal investigation under articles 283.2.3 (Inciting national, racial, social, or religious hatred and enmity committed by an organized group) and 324 (Violation of the National Flag or the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation of this case is entrusted to the investigative department of the Prosecutor's Office.