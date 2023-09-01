MFA: Responsibility for provocations committed by Armenia falls entirely on this country

On August 31 - September 1, Armenia once again resorted to military provocation, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The Ministry said that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces from the direction of the Zod settlement subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar district using drone warfare and small arms.

As a result of this provocation, which was purposefully committed against the positions of Azerbaijan, overall three servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were injured.

These actions of Armenia for distracting from the tense political and social situation in the country, as well as to mislead the international community must be rejected and condemned in a serious manner.

Responsibility for the provocations committed by Armenia falls entirely on this country.

In order to prevent such provocations of Armenia, Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures.