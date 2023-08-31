Community responds to statement by German official regarding EU mission's activity in Armenia

The Western Azerbaijan Community has made a statement in response to the statement of the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag Michael Roth on the importance of the European Union mission in Armenia to cover the territories of Azerbaijan.

"We demand from Michael Roth to refrain from provocative statements against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan."

This is stated in the commentary of the Western Azerbaijan Community to the statement of the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag Michael Roth, Azernews reports, citing the Community.

"We bring to Michael Roth's attention that most of the territories patrolled by the EU mission in Armenia are territories where Azerbaijanis once lived and from which they were deported. The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that Michael Roth should call on the Armenian government to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands and the European Union mission to contribute to this process," the statement reads.