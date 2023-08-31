Azerbaijan's Defence Minister visited mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk [PHOTOS]

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Defence Minister, visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, as part of his business trip to the brotherly country, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and other guests laid a wreath at the tomb of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and showed respect to his memory.

Colonel-General Z.Hasanov recorded his heartfelt words in the "Book of Memory".

Zakir Hasanov also took part in the Turkish Victory Day celebrations in Ankara

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the brotherly country, also took part in the ceremony held in Ankara on the occasion of Turkiye's Victory Day.

With reference to the Ministry of Defense, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made an opening speech at the ceremony held at the Be?tepe National Congress Centre.

The ceremony featured musical numbers singing the Victory Day of the brotherly country.

The Defense Minister's business trip to Turkiye continues.
















