Politicisation of Armenian Church's activity impedes building peace, says Chairman of CMA

"The politicization of the Armenian Church's activities hinders the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

According to Azernews, this was stated by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Administration (CMA) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh on August 24 at a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Hajja Labib, who is on a visit to our country.

The CBMK Chairman said that religious figures who are responsible to the Almighty should make efforts to prevent the misuse of religion for political purposes.

"For the sake of peace, tranquility, and progress in the world and the region, the task of clergy is to support political processes for the benefit of peaceful coexistence of peoples," Pashazadeh said.

Leaders and representatives of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan also informed the guests about the atmosphere of inter-religious understanding and cooperation in the country. The Belgian Foreign Minister was informed that religious communities conduct their worship services in multicultural harmony and are surrounded by the attention and care of the state.