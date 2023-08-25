More experiences to be shared due to SIC between Uzbekistan & Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

On August 22, 2023, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan inked several documents, including a document on the creation of the Supreme Interstate Council (SIC), covering different fields within the framework of Shavkat Mirzoyev's official visit to Azerbaijan. Implementation of these signed documents will contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have developed at a very high level in recent years, MP Fazil Mustafa told Azernews. He mentioned the friendly relationship between the two nations and noted that the cultural relationship between the two countries cannot be compared with other countries.

"Both the sincere friendly relations between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirzoyev and the sincere relations between the two nations have their influence in all fields. In particular, economic relations are expanding considerably. As for cultural relations, it extended to such a degree that some could say Azerbaijan does not have the same retaliation with other countries, excluding Turkiye," Fazil Mustafa opined.

He pointed out that the support of Uzbekistan on the Garabagh issue is significant for Azerbaijan. The MP added that the cooperation between the two countries could be an example for other Turkic-speaking countries.

"This rapprochement actually has the essence of supporting each other's problems. It is very important for us that the President of Uzbekistan visits Garabagh and shows that he supports Azerbaijan in this aspect as well. I believe that such steps will serve the development of the Turkic Council as a whole because Uzbekistan has a special weight as a power in Central Asia. The strengthening of integration between Azerbaijan and Turkiye together with Uzbekistan will lead to the active participation of other Turkish states in this process. In the current situation, first of all, there is a need to reach an even higher level of economic relations, to increase the export and import potential with Uzbekistan. This has been increasing significantly in recent years. The volume of investments is also increasing largely. It is in the interests of both parties to continue this process," Fazil Mustafa said.

As for the creation of the SIC between the two countries, he emphasized that it will contribute the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. With the help of the Council, the countries will share their experiences.

"The creation of the Supreme Interstate Council between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan is actually to take this process further. This means that a number of decisions will be made jointly between governments. Inter-parliamentary relations will further develop, because the SIC usually involves the coordinated action of all branches of the state. Therefore, the sharing of judicial experience, the sharing of legislative experience, the adoption of decisions in accordance with the common benefit, and at the same time the application of this in the relations between governments is envisaged. Officials representing various institutions are also expected to enter here. As a whole, as this process progresses, it is possible to speak more optimistically about the future of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations, because both states will be able to move forward with joint decisions made on more economic grounds, as they are the locomotive of their region. On the other hand, this is also an example of the relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, It is a platform for other Turkic-speaking countries in Central Asia, and the development of this platform is expected," the MP added.