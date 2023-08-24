TODAY.AZ / Politics

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view master plan of Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

23 August 2023 [14:41] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have got familiarized with the master plan of the city of Fuzuli.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva of the progress made on the master plan.






