Army destroys devices installed by illegal Armenian armed formations in Garabagh

Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, have installed technical surveillance and listening devices in the Garabakh economic region in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage activities against Azerbaijani army units, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that as a result of measures taken on August 21 to ensure the security of our servicemen, about 30 technical surveillances and listening devices belonging to illegal Armenian armed formations were put out of operation.

Our units are continuing their activities in this direction.