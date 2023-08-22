Azerbaijan provides free passage for Armenian minority in Garabagh through Lachin BCP

Azerbaijan once again ensured the free passage of people of Armenian origin through the Lachin State Border checkpoint.

According to Azernews, today about 30 people of Armenian origin in 9 cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed through the Lachin State Border checkpoint from Khankendi in the direction of the Gorus district of Armenia.

In addition, more than 60 people of Armenian minority are expected to leave Garabagh today and travel to Armenia.

Thus, during the day, up to 100 people of Armenian origin will pass through the border in Lachin.

It should be noted that this once again indicates the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of Armenian minority in Garabagh through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as another proof that Armenia's statements about the 'blockade' of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander .

Recall that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequately, the unilateral establishment of a border point by Armenia passes at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, a border checkpoint was installed.



