Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan, Lachin subjected to fire

From 22:50 on August 21 to 02:05 on August 22 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region, Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using various caliber small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Garaaghaj settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Minkend settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions. Moreover, on August 22 from 06:15 to 07:20 illegal Armenian armed detachments, in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Tartar, Khojaly, Aghdam and regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.