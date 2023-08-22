Mines Action Canada responds to request from Azerbaijanis' Coordinating Council in France

Mines Action Canada (MAC) recently responded to a request from the French Azerbaijani Coordinating Council (FACC) of Azerbaijanis to assist in the clearance of landmines and other explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan. The FACC, which is a non-governmental organization based in France, works to promote the rights of Azerbaijani people and to advocate for their interests, Azernews reports, citing MAC.

Erin Hunt, Executive Director of Mines Action Canada (MAC), a leading Canadian company, responded to the French-Azerbaijani Coordination Council's appeal about the threat of mines created by Armenia in our country's liberated territories.

Erin Hunt, expressing gratitude to the French Azerbaijani Coordinating Council for Azerbaijanis for informing them of the current situation regarding the mine threat in Azerbaijan and for sharing their views on this issue, wrote in her response that, with the support of the Canadian government, MAC has for several years defended the demining process in the South Caucasus. Recalling that this defence action was successful in 2021, the executive said he hopes that this action will be successfully repeated in the near future. He added that his company works closely with Azerbaijani colleagues working for the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

MAC is a Canadian organization that works to end the suffering caused by indiscriminate and inhumane weapons such as landmines, cluster munitions, autonomous weapons, and explosive weapons in populated areas. MAC is a member of the Cluster Munition Coalition, which is a global network of civil society organizations that works to end the use of cluster munitions and to ensure that affected communities receive assistance.

MAC is committed to supporting the FACC's efforts to clear landmines and other explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan. MAC will provide technical assistance and capacity-building support to the FACC, as well as advocacy and fundraising support. MAC will also work to raise awareness of the humanitarian impact of landmines and other explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan and to promote the universalization of the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.

MAC has a long history of working to end the use of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. The organization has provided support to mine action initiatives in Afghanistan, Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, and has contributed over $450 million in the last two decades to mine action around the world.

MAC is committed to working with the FACC to ensure that the people of Azerbaijan are protected from the devastating effects of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. The organization is confident that, with the support of the FACC and other civil society organizations, the people of Azerbaijan will be able to live in a safe and secure environment.