Azerbaijani President holds meeting with member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanovic and President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanovic and President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik in Budapest.

They stressed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev`s official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina this April and the discussions held during the trip, and noted the significance of signing the Declaration on a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of that visit.

They exchanged views on the works done towards the implementation of the tasks set in the declaration.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the comprehensive development of bilateral ties, and discussed the prospects for expanding economic and trade relations and energy cooperation.

They particularly exchanged views on issues of energy cooperation, and noted that meetings were held in this field between the relevant ministries and organizations of the two countries, adding that discussions were held on the implementation of economic and investment projects.

