An article titled "Azerbaijan and Armenia in Search of Harmony" was published in the electronic and printed versions of the popular Mexican newspaper "Heraldo de Mexico". The article emphasizes that, despite the end of the long-term occupation of the lands of Azerbaijan in 2020, the presence of illegal armed groups of Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan seriously threatens peace and security in this region. It is noted that the mine terror carried out by Armenia poses a great threat to the civilian population, hinders the return of people to normal life, the restoration of cities and infrastructure, Azernews reports, citing Day.az, the russian-language analytical news website.

The article argues that European institutions, demonstrating double standards, do not support Azerbaijan in the issue of restoring territorial integrity, in contrast to their position regarding Ukraine. However, against the background of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the West sees Azerbaijan as a reliable energy partner and a leading force in the region. Despite the presence of threats to peace in the region, Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration and construction work, and a safe return to their native lands with the provision of the necessary living conditions for 1 million Azerbaijanis who were once subjected to ethnic cleansing.

It is also noted that one of the main challenges of the post-conflict period was the issue of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society, the restoration of transport and communication lines between the two countries, which will serve the economic and social well-being of the entire region.

The article emphasizes that the approach focused on Armenia and described by some European powers, including France, as the "view of the West" cannot be considered universal. Despite Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation and the initiation of a peace process, disinformation, prejudice and discrimination against Azerbaijan by the West, which has become an instrument of Armenian propaganda for 30 years, continues today.