Garabagh residents freely cross Lachin border checkpoint to travel to Armenia

Armenian residents of Garabagh today crossed the border in the direction of Armenia without hindrance. A total of 10 patients with accompanying people, as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), passed through the Lachin border checkpoint, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media outlets.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin can safely cross the Lachin border checkpoint at any time of the day. All conditions have been created by the Azerbaijani side for their unimpeded crossing of the checkpoint.

This once again proves that there are no barriers on the part of Azerbaijan to crossing the checkpoint at the state border. Armenia's statements and actions regarding the border are purely provocative.