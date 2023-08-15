President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of “Diamed” medicines manufacturing plant in Baku [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of “Diamed” medicines manufacturing plant in the district of Pirallahi, Baku.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and founder of “Diamed Development Group” LLC Ayten Guliyeva briefed the head of state on the works done.

A video highlighting the importance of the project was screened.

The drug manufacturing plant opened by “Diamed Development Group” LLC in the Pirallahi Industrial Park covers the total area of 1 hectare including the 3 thousand square meter production site.

The Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC has a 20% participating interest in the plant, which has a total value of 15.6 million manats.

The Entrepreneursh?p Development Fund of the Economy Ministry also provided a 6 million manats soft loan to the drug manufacturer.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.

The head of state viewed the production process. The plant is to manufacture a wide assortment of medicines (NaCl 0.9%, Ringer, Ringer Lactate, Glucose etc) and intravenous fluids. The plant’s yearly production capacity is 20 million liters. Given the country’s yearly demand of 15 million liters, the company is scheduled to export its products to Russia, Georgia and Central Asian countries.

“Diamed” medicines manufacturing plant employs 100 people.



