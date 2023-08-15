Spanish Embassy in Russia removes provocative publication against Azerbaijan

After the protest of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizade, on X (Twitter), the Spanish Embassy in Russia removed the provocative publication against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Recall that last day the Spanish Embassy in Russia announced the provision of assistance to the Armenian separatists in Karabakh.

The Embassy of Spain, in a post on X (Twitter), stated that financial and social support will be provided to 250 families.

Moreover, in the publication, the state agency used the so-called "flag" of the Karabakh separatists.