Rena Murshud

Earlier on Monday it was reported about the death of Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko on Sevan (Goycha) Lake. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry itself confirmed the death of a Ukrainian diplomat. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Senchenko has worked in the department for almost 20 years. He has been in the diplomatic service in Armenia since 2022.

There is a lot of resonance in this case. An interesting fact is that only the body of a Ukrainian diplomat was found in the Goycha Lake. However, since the incident happened at the level of diplomats, a direct question arises: how many other diplomats have been given death warrants in a "safe" place like Armenia..?

It is no secret that Armenia is a place of provocation, blackmail and illegal activities. In particular, plots, assassinations against political figures, and similar crimes have been widespread since the fall of the Soviet Union. It should be noted that in the late 90s, many political figures were killed in Armenia, such as Vazgen Sargsyan, former Prime Minister Karen Demirchyan, and former parliament speaker Yuri Bakhshyan. As for the appetite of France, Iran and other countries to open a consulate in Western Zangazur (Gafan district) today, it can be called a real risk. Because in order to open a consulate in such a place, you have to be very brave, or at least as professional as Iran in sabotage, assassination and terrorism.

Moreover, Armenia is also the cradle of conflict. The presence of a dangerous situation indicates that some forces belonging to several terrorist organisations from different countries can freely carry out their dirty activities in Armenia.

In addition to being the real cause of the conflict in the South Caucasus, Armenia is also seditious enough to destroy the countries within it.

The mysterious murder of the Ukrainian diplomat once again proved that the activity of foreign diplomats in Armenia is extremely dangerous.

The fact that the murder happened on the territory of Armenia at the moment also caused further sparking of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In general, the name of Armenia cannot be equated with the word peace. The word Armenia is more compatible with the words terrorism, conflict, genocide and crime. Because the country is full of chaos and danger.

It should be noted that the relevant bodies of Ukraine have started investigation in connection with the search for the main crime. Regarding the mysterious crime, Ukrainian political expert also Vitaliy Yarmolenko made a comment to AZERNEWS.

"I think that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry will await the results of the investigation of the tragedy by the local Ministry of Internal Affairs. This may take some time. I hope there will be interaction between Ukrainian and Armenian representatives of the investigation bodies."

According to the expert, this incident raises many questions, but one should not draw final and hasty conclusions until the results of the investigation are made public.

"It is also necessary to take into account the role of Armenia as one of the key states in the secondary export of dual-use goods and parts to other countries, including chips needed for missile weapons," V.Yarmolenko added.

Further, the expert told us about the increased pressure from the United States on countries that help the Russian Federation to circumvent international sanctions. Thus, restrictions were imposed on 4 companies from Kyrgyzstan, which were involved in the supply of, for example, UAVs to the Russian Federation. There is no exact information, but it can be assumed that negotiations on this topic, including through the diplomatic line, could take place between Ukraine and Armenia. It should also be noted that Armenia does not recognize the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine by Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the neutral position of Armenia in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This, however, describes the level of complexity of bilateral relations between the countries, but in no way prejudges a possible connection with the current tragedy," he emphasised.

In the end, having expressed his condolences to the family of the late diplomat Alexander Senchenko, Vitaliy Yarmolenko said that the criminals will soon come out.

"This is a big loss for Ukrainian diplomacy. I believe that very soon all the cards will be put in place."