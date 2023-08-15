Ruben, wash your mouth - speaking with Azerbaijan in terror language is impossible

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov





In politics, there is a tactic - when legal authority cannot tell something, a public person close to the authority, an opposition, or a former government official tells it on behalf. We can assess the words of Ruben Vardanyan, in the interview with Glumoff in the radio Van in this way. Remind the Nemesis terror act, Ruben Vardanyan threatened the top governmental officials of Azerbaijan. Here raises a question: "Why Ruben Vardanyan suddenly needed to threaten Azerbaijan?" For understanding his intention, first up, we need to know the means of Armenian policy.

What is Nemesis terror act?

The Nemesis is a terror act against the Azerbaijani and Ottoman government officials conducted by a clandestine cell of an Armenian terror organization called the Revolutionary Federation in the 1920s. More precisely, when WWI broke out, an adventurous ambition emerged among the Armenians to create a country stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea by wresting out lands from the Ottoman Empire and Azerbaijan. Relating to ambition, they collaborated with the enemies of the Ottoman Empire and Azerbaijan to backstabbing. When their ambition did not come true, they started to conduct assassinations against the prominent Azerbaijani and Turkish governmental officials who had impeded Armenians to realize their ambition. The First Azerbaijani Prime Minister Fatali Khan Khoyski and the Interior Minister of Azerbaijan Behdud Khan Javanshir were among those who were assassinated by Armenians.

ASALA – the continuation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenians, who have never ever had any state over years, resorted to terrorism to get their dreams come true. Therefore, the Revolutionary Federation was neither the first Armenian terror organization nor the last one. ASALA was another terror organization that adopted the same ambition and the same tactics. The organization was created in 1975 in Lebanon. The members of ASALA aimed to force Turkiye to accept their wishes by assassinating dozens of Turkish diplomats throughout the world.

It should be mentioned that during the first Garabagh war, the leader of ASALA came to the region and became one of the leaders of the separatists. At that time, the Armenian government organized several terror attacks to Azerbaijan such as blasting the metro stations and busses. Of course, Armenians could not get anything either from Turkiye or from Azerbaijan.

Terror legacy

However, it is well-known that every time, when Armenia enjoys a defeat in the war scene, they immediately resort to terror. We witnessed it even during the Second Garabagh War. Immediately after the liberation of any cities in Garabagh by the Azerbaijani Army, Armenia used to launch a missile attack against the civilians' populated areas in Ganja, Barda, and so on. Dozens of innocent people were killed, injured, and maimed as a result of missile attacks. Armenians thought that they would force Azerbaijan to stop the counter-offensive operation in 2020 by terrorizing them. But it backfired. All citizens of Azerbaijan demonstrated a big solidarity with the Azerbaijani Army and we kicked Armenians out of our liberated lands.

Just now, a little part of Azerbaijani lands is under the control of Armenian separatists, and demonstrating goodwill, Azerbaijan tries to return these territories through negotiations. Unfortunately, instead of taking lessons from the near past and accepting Azerbaijan's peace proposal, Armenians tried to play a victim card. They thought that big countries would believe their crocodile tears. However, being aware of the Armenian character, no country in the world did react to it, except a few Armenophil politicians. In other words, Armenia did not enjoy humiliating defeat only in the military scene, but also in diplomacy. Reaching the deadlock, Armenians look for a means to get out.

It seems, remaining true to their character, Armenians intend to resort to terror once again. However, legal authority in Yerevan cannot voice it, therefore Ruben Vardanyan says the intention instead of them.

But let neither Ruben Vardanyan nor his fixers forget that, nobody can speak with Azerbaijan in the terror language. Azerbaijan has disbanded several terror organizations over 30 years. Take the Armenian masterpiece terror organization ASALA for example. After fighting with Turkiye, Israel, and France, ASALA regretted coming to Garabagh in the 1990s. Azerbaijani Army eliminated its leader Monte Melkonyan in 1993 and the organization disbanded in 1997.