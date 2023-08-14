Armenian minority exposes lies of separatist regime: there is no famine in Garabagh

By Azernews

Abbas Ganbay

The ongoing verbal propaganda of Armenian politicians, in its volume, carries lies and deep belief in them, which are ingrained in the consciousness of the Armenian society. On the one hand, Armenians hope for more support and action from the forces behind them, allegedly on the so-called blockade of Khankendi, on the other hand, they refrain from covering the internal problems of the society and the location as a whole. The critical situation is not only related to the separatist regime in Garabagh but also has engulfed the puppet state of Armenia. Today in Armenia the percentage of murders with firearms has increased up to 50 percent, as well as the percentage of distrust towards the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has increased.

The internal confrontation of political forces in so-called Artsakh with Yerevan is also noticeable. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of the "I have honor" parliamentary party, calls the "Pashinyan government" a historical gift to Azerbaijan, and claims that this government "will not break the collective resistance of the Armenian people. The collective propaganda lies of the Armenians were shrugged off by the victorious Azerbaijani army on the battlefield, led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the second 44-day Karabakh war. Many years will pass and out of favor until the Armenians admit defeat, which makes Armenians' blood boil, in a seduction with an act of revenge.

Against this backdrop, a group of Armenian veterans calling themselves "crusaders" are asking the government for guns, to use force on the Lachin road in case Yerevan fails to act to resolve the situation with the so-called "blockade" of Khankendi. The collective resistance of Armenians to the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan, both on the Lachin road and on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, tells a different story.

Azerbaijan provides everything necessary for the citizens living on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The accusations against Azerbaijan are verbal and have no solid evidence, and the sad case of the death of 2 children in Mardakert ("Aghdere") is tragic, and it is shameful to take advantage of the family's grief and to take the opportunity to accuse Baku of blocking the road, which allegedly caused the famine in Khankendi. There is a number of evidence to prove Armenian lies, one of which is the so-called Garabagh "activist" Artur Osipyan who said on social media that there is no "famine" in Garabagh.

"I still say that there are problems in Garabagh, the shops might be empty, but to say that it's hunger and to show little children doesn't do us any honor. We want to say to the whole world: look at our situation, how difficult it is, and show our children as victims. This lie does not go away! This lie has the opposite effect and does us no honor," he said.

But to take and in the end, say that these children died because of hunger, but listen, it is a shame. All facebook users in the world see them in Azerbaijan's Garabagh celebrating weddings, making kebabs, while they on the other hand shout out to the world about children allegedly dying of hunger? And in Garabagh, some of the restaurants are still working.

"Let's not try to fool the world and play fair. We cannot keep our secrets, but how can you imagine that we will be able to present any lie in our own way," Osipyan said.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly offered humanitarian, medical, and other forms of assistance, and Armenian minority in Garabagh has repeatedly passed to and from Yerevan in the ICRC vehicles through the Lachin State Border Checkpoint. The lies of the "leaders" are not difficult to recognize, social media and the information in them is largely accessible. The Aghdam-Khankendi road proposed by Azerbaijan was rejected by the residents of the so-called artsakh, which created the ground for manipulation and provocations. It is not difficult to notice inconsistency and internal strife in the Armenian ranks, which cannot easily admit defeat in the war. Mistakes must be learned from.