Elnur Enveroglu

Just as every country produces most geniuses, sometimes it is the exact opposite. Especially in the world of politics, such cases are often encountered.

For example, Semyon Bagdasarov, who is often singled out in the press for his anti-Turkish position, and is found of Armenians leading a group of society behind him with his biased thinking against the Turkish nation.

Bagdasarov, who is of Russian nationality, but was born on Turkish soil, for some reason is jealous of the tendencies of the Armenian authorities to approach Turkiye in recent days, and even for some reasons he cannot accept it.

As we know, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, and at the same time, his appearance among the Turkish states at the event was met with serious criticism among the Armenian public.

In fact, if we characterize this behavior of the Prime Minister of Armenia more precisely, it can be noted as a positive step. Although Pashinyan is the main target of many critics, he is trying to get Armenia out of a major turmoil. Within the framework of geopolitical and geostrategic realities, Armenia's tendency to get closer to Turkiye and Azerbaijan is a step that will lead Armenia not to the abyss, but to the dynamics of economic development. However, according to mr. Bagdasarov, Armenia may face the threat of being completely erased from the face of the earth in the next 15 years. In his statement to the website of a biased mouthpiece like Solovyov, Semyon Bagdasarov raised the question of how the rapprochement of Armenia and Turkiye will benefit Russia and Armenia.

The Answer is as follows: First of all, Turkiye is a country that can say in its own words both in political sphere and in the region, has a strong army, diplomatic influence and, most importantly, economic opportunities. Even Semyon Bagdasarov and some influential politicians in the State Duma, where he sits, are well aware that Russia does not want to lose a huge partner country like Turkiye in the region. As for Azerbaijan, it can be directly connected with Armenia. In my opinion, it would be more logical to approach Armenian-Azerbaijani relations through the opinion of Nikol Pashinyan, the head of the Yerevan administration, rather than Bagdasarov's. Pashinyan understands that the parallel disruption of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye for 30 years left his country far behind. Pashinyan admitted this in his writings even when he was not yet in power and was working as an ordinary journalist. At a time when Azerbaijan was leading huge projects in the last two decades, Armenia, as a militant state, spent its entire budget on increasing its military power. As a result, the economy of his country steadily declined, and a large exodus from Armenia began. If Bagdasarov is worried about Armenia's rapprochement with Turkiye, then he should first of all worry about the Armenians who flee the country due to the social and economic decline after the humiliating defeat in the war. Less than 2.5 million people live in Armenia today, and some of them have to stay in the country due to poverty. mr. Bagdasarov, an empty stomach is not filled with empty words. Armenia's relations with Turkiye will not lead to its ethnic end, on the contrary, it may at least bring dividends for its development.

Besides, I will mention the biggest mistake made by comrade Bagdasarov when discussing the issue of territorial integrity of a country - most probably he has confused Russia with Turkiye in his statement. Let us remind you that today, whether it is Georgia or any country in the former post-Soviet space, if we talk about the territorial integrity problem, the name of the country you represent comes first. On the contrary, you can take a great example from both Turkiye and Azerbaijan in respecting neighboring lands and territorial integrity.