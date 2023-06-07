TODAY.AZ / Politics

Iraqi President sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

06 June 2023 [21:10] - TODAY.AZ

Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Azerbaijan – the Independence Day. I wish you robust health and success, and your friendly people continuous progress and prosperity.

Taking this opportunity, I emphasize my determination to strengthen relations between our countries and peoples as well as develop joint cooperative relations.

With deep respect,

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid

President of the Republic of Iraq

