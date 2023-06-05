Azerbaijani FM, former Turkish FM hold phone talk

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with the former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized with satisfaction the activities carried out by Mevlut Cavusoglu in the direction of further strengthening of brotherly and high-level alliance relations between our countries during his tenure as foreign minister of our friend and brother and expressed his deep gratitude to the other side.

The minister wished Mevlut Cavusoglu success in his future work.

Mevlut Cavuso?lu, for his part, expressed his gratitude and emphasized that during his tenure as foreign minister, he always promoted the interests of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and will continue to contribute to the relations of brotherhood and alliance between the two countries.