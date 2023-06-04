Azerbaijan's Defense Minister sends letter of gratitude to Hulusi Akar

Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of gratitude to Hulusi Akar, the former Defense Minister of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The letter says: "Mr. Hulusi Akar, on my own behalf and the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel, I express my gratitude to you for our joint activities during your tenure as the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

You always significantly contributed to the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as to the improvement of the Azerbaijan Army and increasing its combat capability.

During the Patriotic War for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, you provided constant moral support to the Azerbaijani people and army.

You have always loved Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Army.

I am sure that during your activities in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, you will make every effort for strengthening the two fraternal countries’ armies.

On my own behalf and the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel, I congratulate you and wish you success in your future activities."



