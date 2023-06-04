Azerbaijani MFA sends letter of condolence to India, following railway accident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has sent a letter of condolence to India, following a railway accident occurred in the country, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Deeply saddened by the news of terrible passenger train accident in India. We express our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident & share the grief of the people and Government of the Republic of India," the MFA's statement said.

The death toll from the collision of three trains in eastern India has reached 288 people. Rescue work at the accident site continues. More than 500 rescuers were brought to the scene.

A day of mourning has been declared in connection with the incident.



