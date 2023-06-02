Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman comments on detained Azerbaijani citizen in Iran

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada commented on the issue over Farid Safarli, who was detained on the accusation of espionage in Iran, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

It is reported that Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli, a student of the University of Jena, Germany, born in 1997, who went on a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 20 and could not be heard from on March 4, was arrested in Iran on charges of espionage. What is the MFA's comment on this news?

As mentioned in the press release dated March 9, from the day the information about Farid Safarli was received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, i.e. from March 9, a note was granted to the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan in order to determine the fate of the citizen and to clarify the issue on the part of Iran.

After numerous appeals made by us, the Iranian side, in response to our note, said that Farid Safarli was arrested and a criminal case was initiated against him. The family of Farid Safarli was informed about this.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan's diplomatic representation in Iran is limited regarding the known terrorist incident, since the first day when Farid Safarli was informed, both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Tabriz have been conducting discussions with the relevant institutions of Iran.

In addition, Farid Safarli's family and himself are in regular contact. Recently, arrangements are being made by Azerbaijani Consulate General in Tabriz to hold a meeting with Farid Safarli.