Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait send letter to Azerbaijani President

02 June 2023 [15:46] - TODAY.AZ

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my warm regards and heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

On this festive day, I wish you long life, happiness, success, and continuous progress and prosperity your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

With deep respect,

Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

