President of Estonia sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Colleague,

Please allow me to convey my sincere congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

These greetings are sent with high hopes and in confidence that the friendship of our people and good cooperation between Estonia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in the years to come.

Cooperation between likeminded countries is extremely valuable, especially at a time when Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the whole world countries. We both know that there is no other way for our countries than to help Ukraine win this war. It is also of the utmost importance that we continue our work towards ending wars, and ensuring justice and accountability. We also hope that mutually beneficial peace agreement will be concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will have a positive and long-lasting impact for peace and prosperity in the entire region of South Caucasus.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you sincerely for your congratulations and good wishes expressed upon the Independence Day of the Republic of Estonia. I hope that the warm friendship and the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to serve our states and nations.

Please accept, dear Colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration as well as my best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people.

Sincerely,

Alar Karis

President of the Republic of Estonia