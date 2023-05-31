Azerbaijan approves amendments to law "On Notary"

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Notary".

According to the amendments, notaries accept documents composed in foreign countries in the following cases:

1. When legalizing these documents in the relevant executive authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2. In cases established by the "Convention, abolishing the requirement for the legalization of foreign official documents", when issuing a certificate (apostille) provided for by this Convention for a foreign official document in paper or electronic form.

The certificate (apostille) issued in electronic form is accepted after verification in accordance with the instructions on the rules for performing notarial actions provided for in Article 27 of this law.

In cases provided by the legislation of Azerbaijan, including international treaties, of which Azerbaijan is a supporter, notaries accept documents composed in foreign countries without legalizing or providing a certificate provided for by the Convention.