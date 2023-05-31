Azerbaijani President receives US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

Geoffrey Pyatt highlighted the importance of the Baku Energy Week. He commended Azerbaijan’s leadership role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the importance of Geoffrey Pyatt’s participation in the event, and thanked the US government’s always supporting the Azerbaijan-proposed initiatives in the energy field. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan had cooperated actively with the US in the energy field for many years and highlighted successful implementation of large-scale joint projects. In this respect, the Azerbaijani President underlined the US government’s support for the TAP project.

The meeting also saw discussions on the Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security in the region and rapid implementation of projects to develop the renewable energy sector in the country.

Azerbaijan’s stabilizing role in the energy supply was underlined at the meeting. They also touched upon Azerbaijan’s creating sustainable transit and transportation opportunities for energy and non-energy products as part of the Middle Corridor.