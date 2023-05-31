EU representative stresses importance of building confidence in the Azerbaijani - Armenian relations

The process of normalization of Azerbaijani- Armenian relations has intensified over the past month, which is welcomed by the EU.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the official representative of the foreign policy service of the European Union, Peter Stano.

"The EU believes it is important to maintain this historic momentum and avoid steps, including hostile rhetoric, that could jeopardize the peace process," he said.

Stano recalled that after negotiations on a peace treaty held in the US earlier in May, a meeting of leaders was convened in Brussels on May 14. Another meeting is scheduled for June 1 in Chisinau.

In addition, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting in Moscow. During the Brussels meeting, considerable attention was paid to key topics, including border issues, communications, and humanitarian issues. Subsequently, the leaders publicly reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

“As work continues on these sensitive issues, it is important to take steps to build confidence, act in good faith and show leadership to reach solutions to all issues related to comprehensive normalization. Despite the complex history of the conflict and past grievances, all issues must be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue. The EU is committed to supporting the parties in this endeavor," he added.