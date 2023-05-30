TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani and Israeli presidents make press statements [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

30 May 2023 [13:46] - TODAY.AZ

President Ilham Aliyev and President Isaac Herzog have made statements to the press.

to be updated

















