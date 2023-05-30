30.05.2023
18:08
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Azerbaijani and Israeli presidents make press statements [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [13:46] -
TODAY.AZ
President Ilham Aliyev and President Isaac Herzog have made statements to the press.
to be updated
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/235468.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 190
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
30 May 2023 [18:00]
Armenia is deemed to demise unless separatists are prevented - Turkish general
30 May 2023 [15:47]
Official lunch hosted in honor of President of Israel Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [14:14]
Chairman of State Council of DPRK sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day
30 May 2023 [14:00]
Azerbaijan and Israel sign Cooperation Plan in health and medical sciences [VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [13:55]
President of Finland sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day
30 May 2023 [13:46]
Azerbaijani and Israeli presidents make press statements [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [13:00]
Pakistan's PM is expected to visit Azerbaijan
30 May 2023 [12:51]
Azerbaijani and Israeli presidents hold expanded meeting [VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [12:01]
One-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani and Israeli presidents kicks off [VIDEO]
30 May 2023 [11:53]
Official welcome ceremony held for President Isaac Herzog in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Most Popular
Azerbaijani President meets with people who returned to city of Lachin and presents house keys to them
Joint venture of TotalEnergies and auto giants opens battery factory in France
Saudi Arabia condemns attacking home of Jordan’s envoy in Sudan
Serbia to call emergency meeting of National Security Council over escalation in Kosovo
Russia launches its 1st all-weather satellite
Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets – top brass
US detains Turkish House attacker in operation
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising