Units of Armenian Armed forces subject Azerbaijani army positions to fire

From 19:00 on May 29 to 03:55 on May 30, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army were fired upon intermittently 19 times in total, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Some 4 of them happened when the units of the Armenian armed forces fired from the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the directions of Istisu, Chinarli, and Aygepar of the Tovuzgala district, Zarkand of the Basarkechar district, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the directions of the settlements of Esrik Jirdakhan and Alibeyli of the Tovuz district, Demirchidam and Istisu of the Kalbajar district.

Another 15 incidents were recorded by members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, firing at the positions of our Army located in the directions of the Aghdam, Shusha, and Kalbajar regions.

Our departments have taken adequate response measures in all the directions mentioned.