Israel's intelligence minister: Israel-Azerbaijani relations are based on mutual respect and trust

Relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan are based on mutual respect and trust, Azernews reports, citing the Israeli Minister of Intelligence, Gila Gamliel telling at the official event organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel on the occasion of Independence Day.

She expressed that she was honored to participate in the first Independence Day event organized by the newly established Azerbaijan Embassy.

The Israeli minister recalled with satisfaction her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in March of this year and stated that both countries are working together to ensure peace and stability in the region and the world. Gila Gamliel emphasized that the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan has a special role in the development of relations between the two countries